Legal & General Group Plc Sells 189,864 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,864 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of AECOM worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

