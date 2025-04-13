Legal & General Group Plc Sells 74,412 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

