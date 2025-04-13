Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of FOX worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,606,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in FOX by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

