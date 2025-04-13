LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of NCR Voyix worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,023,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX opened at $8.27 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

