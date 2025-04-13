LSV Asset Management Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 891,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of NOV worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.86 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.