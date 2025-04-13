LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,399 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.73% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $35.73 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

