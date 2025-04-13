LSV Asset Management Purchases 20,546 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.90% of SpartanNash worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

SPTN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,946.00 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

