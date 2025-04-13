LSV Asset Management Sells 146,300 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Kellanova worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $9,329,347.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Kellanova stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

