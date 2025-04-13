LSV Asset Management Sells 279,590 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,590 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $12,488,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,940,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.89 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

