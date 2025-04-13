LSV Asset Management Sells 89,500 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.90% of PennantPark Investment worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 58,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.09.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

