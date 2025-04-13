Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 44,488,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,904,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Lucid Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after buying an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
