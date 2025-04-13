Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,466,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,273,000 after buying an additional 226,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

