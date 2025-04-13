Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,521 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Tutor Perini worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

