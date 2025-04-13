Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,851 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.29% of Chemung Financial worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.33 per share, with a total value of $28,019.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $175,594.30. The trade was a 18.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

CHMG stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

