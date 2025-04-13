Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 6,915 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Allient worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $20.90 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Allient’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

ALNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

