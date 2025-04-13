Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 41,766 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

