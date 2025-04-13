Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 41,766 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.