Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

