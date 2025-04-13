Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

KNSA stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 0.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,815.50. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $2,011,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.