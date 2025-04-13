Martingale Asset Management L P Has $746,000 Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of York Water worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in York Water by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Performance

YORW stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $493.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.