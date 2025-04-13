Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.05 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

