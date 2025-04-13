MBX Biosciences’ (MBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences
In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Ora H. Pescovitz purchased 7,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,311.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,297.81. This represents a 46.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 47,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 248,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,619.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $690,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $579,000.
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
