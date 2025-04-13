McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $661.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $668.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $690.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

