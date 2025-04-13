Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 3.45% of Camtek worth $126,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445,079 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 3,300.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

