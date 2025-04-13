Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,381,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.11% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

