Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 2234745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).
Metals One Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £80.13 million and a P/E ratio of -199.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.27.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
