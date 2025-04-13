MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $18.86. 438,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 97,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

