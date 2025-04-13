Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 70450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Midland Exploration Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

