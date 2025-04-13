Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

