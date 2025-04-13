Morgan Stanley Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $50.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.