Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Methanex by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $26.64 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.