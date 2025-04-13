Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of NU worth $178,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of NU by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after buying an additional 271,903 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 359,733 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NYSE NU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

