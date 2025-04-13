NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 2,030,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,152,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

