Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,347,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,016,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVB. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.