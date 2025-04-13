Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NAZ stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
