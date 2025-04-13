Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NMS opened at $11.73 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

