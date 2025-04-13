Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NRK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

