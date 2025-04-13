Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

