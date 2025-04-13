NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,208.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,262.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,301.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

