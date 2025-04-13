O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $3.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 37,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,504,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,380,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,379 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

