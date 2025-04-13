O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %
PG stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
