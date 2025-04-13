O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $90,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

