O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in McDonald’s by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $309.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.04. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

