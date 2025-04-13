O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 525 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NGG opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

