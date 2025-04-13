Optimize Financial Inc Buys New Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $25.36 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

