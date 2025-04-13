Optimize Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,499 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

