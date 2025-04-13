Optimize Financial Inc Invests $225,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,764,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $30,640,680. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

