Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 674,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 9.6 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 91.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

