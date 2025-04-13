Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 1,039 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

