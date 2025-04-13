Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. 632,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,095,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,035,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 251.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

