Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.3 %
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.